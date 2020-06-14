'Celebrate his life and his work': Sushant Singh Rajput's team shares full statement after actor's demise

Popular Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai on Sunday, confirmed Mumbai Police. He was found hanging at his flat in Bandra. He was 34.

"Mumbai Police is investigating and have not found any suicide note yet," said DCP Pranay Ashok.

Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.

According to police sources, the actor had breakfast in the morning and went inside his bedroom. His househelp knocked his door for long, however, when he did not respond they broke open then the door and found him hanging.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has shared a statement after the actor's demise.

Here is the full statement:

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”