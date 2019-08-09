CBFC changes abusive words, reference to masturbation and more in Jabariya Jodi

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is all set to deliver a one of its kind romantic comedy to the audience- a surprise wedding of the year which is based on the practice of Pakadwa Shaadis. While the film is set to release on August 9, the film has received U/A certificate with nine changes in the film. A couple of abusive words have been replaced with different words:

Here is the list of nine changes made by CBFC:

1. Muted the word “Madar”

2. Muted word “MAAL”

3. Replaced the word “HARAMI” with “BAKLOL” and the word “HARAMI” with “BAWLI”

4. “Baaya Hath” replaced with “Jajbato” ko araam

5. Replaced the scene with other shots. )