Catwoman gone wrong? Deepika Padukone's all-leather outfit shows her stylist is on holiday

As Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, is all set to hit the Box Office on January 10, film promotions are going on full swing. Deepika who is on a promotion spree can be seen wearing outfits in a unique style. Some have turned out to be disastourus too!
While she is well-known for her fashion sense, in a promotion at Mumbai, Deepka was seen wearing a black leather outfit and black heels which has some resemblence to the catwoman costume.
Here's a look of Deepika in the outfit;
The moving trailer has already become a talk among the people with the movie's spine chilling narrative.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti, played by Deepika, who fights through all the hardships in courts. Co-star Vikrant is portraying the role of Amol, her supporter and later love interest.
The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)