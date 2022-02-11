Casting for intriguing thriller ‘Palatwar’ kicks off

Soham Rockstar Entertainment, the production house which has backed films like Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed and sleeper hit, ‘Mulk,’ has announced the title of their next project. Their upcoming film is titled ‘Palatwar.’

‘Palatwar’ produced by Deepak Mukut and co-produced by Hunar Mukut is being touted as a high-octane thriller and its story revolves around ego, vengeance and regret.

To be directed by debutant Divyansh Pandit, the film’s script has been penned by Aamir Bengali, Amrita Mody and Divyansh Pandit. That’s not all, the music is being scored by power-packed composer duo Ajay-Atul who have set to tune films like 'Tanhaji', 'Panipat' and 'Super 30' in the recent past.

Talking about joining hands with Deepak Mukut for the film, director Divyansh Pandit says, “I was always clear about the kind of film I wanted to debut with and 'Palatwar' is just that film. It is high on drama, high on emotions and high on cause. Developing this script with the writers was one hell of an experience. I have generally had my music in place whenever I scripted something in the past (in reference to short films) so while scripting this one, I could think of no one but Ajay and Atul sir. Having them on board is a dream come true. Also, after 1 year of constant writing, seeing Deepak sir’s confidence in the project was overwhelming, I can’t thank him enough. I’ll just conclude by saying that I can’t wait to begin the shoot.”

On his involvement in the project, producer Deepak Mukut adds, “Things are looking up for us on 'Paltwaar' as we have the script and music composers for the film already in place and now we are going to go ahead with the casting for the film. This is a special film for us and we will make sure that everything in it is perfect.”

