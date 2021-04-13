'Cast hasn’t been locked': Karan Johar ends speculations amid reports of Kartik Aaryan starring in Sharan Sharma's next

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Tuesday, ended speculations surrounding Sharan Sharma's untitled project and said that the cast of the film hasn't been locked.
"There have been lots of speculations and conjectures on The casting of Sharan Sharma’s next film for @DharmaMovies... just want to specify that the cast of the film hasn’t been locked as the screenplay is being finalised as we speak.... please wait for an official announcement," tweeted Karan.
For the unversed, a report in a leading media outlet claimed that Dharma Productions had roped in Kartik Aaryan and 'Bulbul' actress Tripti Dimri for the project. It also suggested that the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actor would essay the role of a cricketer in the sports drama.
Kartik has several exciting projects in the pipeline including comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2' and much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'.
Dhamaka is backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films, along with Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani.
In the film, Kartik Aaryan plays a frustrated former news anchor, who is given another chance on prime-time TV when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat.
Meanwile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which is a comic supernatural thriller, will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.
Aaryan's 'Dostana 2' features Jahnvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani.
