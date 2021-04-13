'Cast hasn’t been locked': Karan Johar ends speculations amid reports of Kartik Aaryan starring in Sharan Sharma's next

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on Tuesday, ended speculations surrounding Sharan Sharma's untitled project and said that the cast of the film hasn't been locked.

"There have been lots of speculations and conjectures on The casting of Sharan Sharma’s next film for @DharmaMovies... just want to specify that the cast of the film hasn’t been locked as the screenplay is being finalised as we speak.... please wait for an official announcement," tweeted Karan.