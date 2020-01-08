'Can't stay neutral on such issues': Varun Dhawan condemns JNU attack

Actor Varun Dhawan on Tuesday condemned the violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and said one cannot stay neutral during such incidents, joining a section of Bollywood personalities who have denounced the campus mayhem.

Violence had broken out inside the university campus on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property. At least 34 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.

Speaking to reporters here in Madhya Pradesh while promoting his upcoming film, Dhawan said, "I think we cannot stay neutral in such issues. You have to condemn such attacks.

"It is dangerous and sad if masked people enter an educational institution and all this (assault, vandalism) happens."

Queried on whether there was a "divide" in the Hindi film industry on the incident going by the vast number of tweets and posts on social media from the fraternity, the 32- year-old actor evaded a direct reply and said, "I am not going to get into what people are saying on Twitter on this issue." He feigned ignorance when asked about tweets against the Centre on the JNU violence by producer-director Anurag Kashyap, and said "I have been promoting my film for the past three days and have not read statements of these people".