'Can't say I'm okay': Arjun Kapoor on 'repercussions' of dad Boney Kapoor's affair with Sridevi

Arjun Kapoor, in a recent interview, opened up about the 'repercussions' of his father Boney Kapoor's affair with late actress Sridevi, while he was still married to the 'Ishaqzaade' actor's mom - Mona Shourie Kapoor.

In the interview, the 'Sardar ka Grandson' actor spoke about why he chose to stand by his father after Sridevi's untimely demise in 2018 and said that it was his 'mother's upbringing' that helped him make the right choice.

"She would've told me to be by my father's side regardless of what obstacles we face, because of a choice he made where he fell in love. And I respect my father for falling in love again. Because love is complex. And we would be silly and churlish sitting here in 2021 saying that you only fall in love once. It's very Bollywood-ised. Love is complex, love is complicated, love isn't always about being in love," he told Film Companion.