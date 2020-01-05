Can't get over 'Alia': Sidharth Malhotra's dating dilemma

The film industry is a small world, and in case you happen to be active in the dating scenario, especially with your contemporaries, things can get a bit messy. While some actors are comfortable being friends with their partner’s exes, it isn’t always a cakewalk for many.

Bollywood’s latest pair of lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The duo also reportedly took a vacation to celebrate New Year in South Africa. While fans are in love with their budding romance, it cannot be denied that Sidharth just can’t get over his alleged ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

For those uninitiated, Kiara Advani’s real name is Alia Advani. This definitely puts the Marjaavaan actor in an awkward position, but it seems like that is hardly an issue for the two, who enjoy each other’s company.

Rumours of the couple dating, started doing rounds, when earlier this year, on Kiara’s 27th birthday, both were seen exiting the party together in the same car.

On work front, the two will be seen on screen for the first time with SherShaah, the film is a biopic of late captain Vikram Batra, an Indian Army officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra for his heroism in the 1999 Kargil war. While Sid will play the lead role Kiara will be seen playing the role of Captain Batra's girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.