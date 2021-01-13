'Can't believe you are not with us anymore': Sagarika Ghatge pens down emotional note after father's demise

Actress Sagarika Ghatge, who's reportedly expecting her first child with husband Zaheer Khan, has revealed that she lost her father on January 9. He was 64.
On Wednesday, the 'Chak De!' actress took to her Instagram and penned down an emotional post mourning the demise of her father.
Sharing throwback pictures, she wrote: "Can’t believe you are not with us anymore but I know you are in a peaceful place . I am feeling a void which will never be filled . Thank you for teaching me how to be brave and face this world . Love you a lot Daddy . Missing you terribly ( 23.09.1957- 09.01.2021)"
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech took to the comments section to offer condolences and wrote, "I'm so sorry for your loss."
Sagarika's 'Chak De!' co-star Vidya Malavade commented, "Yes my love... you are strong and so very brave! Prayers and much love to you all."
"Our condolences to you and your family Sagarika.. may his soul RIP," wrote Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra.
Angad Bedi, Gulshan Devaiah and Bina Kak were among the others who offered condolences.