'Can't believe someone who acted in The Zoya Factor is giving advice': Twitter trolls Sonam Kapoor for saying don't vote for conservatives

Bollywood actress and feminist Sonam Kapoor, who doesn’t shy away from sharing her opinion on current affairs, or women empowerment in general, has landed herself in a soup for a recent tweet. The actress took to her social media, giving out a piece of advice on voting that backfired immediately.
She wrote, “Hey world, just a piece of advice. Don’t vote for the conservatives. Stay away from them. They will be responsible for our worlds demise.”
Twitter was quick to notice and instead took turns in providing advice to Sonam instead. One user wrote, “imagine after doing movie like "the zoya factor" giving advice to the world”, meanwhile another tweeted, “Hey Sonam, just a piece of advice. Don’t act. Your terrible acting skills are responsible for people getting migraines.”
Here are other reactions.
On work front, Sonam, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, is all set to take centre stage with a new project. She will star as a blind girl in Sujoy Ghosh's next, which is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film, Blind.
