'Can’t believe it’s been 14 years': Tina Ambani wishes Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan on their wedding anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bacchan are being showered with best wishes and love on social media as they celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary today.

Their family friend and former Bollywood actress Tina Ambani shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and penned a heart-warming note to wish them.

In the throwback picture, Abhishek and Aishwarya are seen smiling for the lens.

"Can’t believe it’s been 14 years since your beautiful wedding! Still crazy in love, utterly gorgeous and the most fabulous parents to Aradhya. Blessings and heaps of hugs and love - happy anniversary," Tina Ambani wrote.

Delighted to see the picture on the social media feed, fans also extended anniversary wishes for the duo in the comments section.

Have a look at the post here: