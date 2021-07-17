Cannes 2021: From burgundy ball gown to sheer black dress, ‘2.0’ fame Amy Jackson’s fashionable moments

British actress and model Amy Jackson who is known for her work predominantly in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu films.
She rose to fame with films like ‘Madrasapattinam’ (2010), ‘Singh Is Bliing’ (2015), and India's most expensive celluloid ‘2.0’ (2018).
Amy, who made an appearance at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival attended the amfAR 27th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala, was seen wearing a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline.
The event was hosted by actress Sharon Stone. It consisted of an exclusive dinner, auction, multiple performances and a fashion show curated by French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld.
It was headlined by singer-songwriter Alicia Keys while Spike Lee featured as a guest.
Other guests also included Angela Bassett, Len Blavatnik, Rachel Brosnahan, Milla Jovovich, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Catherine O'Hara, Aldis Hodge, Freida Pinto, Roitfeld, Zoe Saldana, Michelle Yeoh, Youn Yuh-Jung, global fundraising chairman Milutin Gatsby and amfAR co-chairpersons T. Ryan Greenawalt and Kevin McClatchy.
Speaking of amfAR, it is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy. The organisation has been working for the cause since 1985.
As per Variety, amfAR Gala Cannes has raised a cumulative total of more than USD 235 million for amfAR's life-saving AIDS research.
Earlier, she wore a burgundy ball gown on the red carpet as she arrived for the screening of the film "A Felesegem Tortenete" (The Story Of My Wife).
In 2019, Amy welcomed a baby boy with her fiancé George Panayiotou and named him Andreas.
