Cannes 2021: From burgundy ball gown to sheer black dress, ‘2.0’ fame Amy Jackson’s fashionable moments

British actress and model Amy Jackson who is known for her work predominantly in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu films.

She rose to fame with films like ‘Madrasapattinam’ (2010), ‘Singh Is Bliing’ (2015), and India's most expensive celluloid ‘2.0’ (2018).

Amy, who made an appearance at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival attended the amfAR 27th Annual Cinema Against AIDS gala, was seen wearing a sheer black dress with a plunging neckline.