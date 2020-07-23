Candle4SSR: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman join online candle light protest for Sushant Singh Rajput

Earlier, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy, had initiated the peaceful digital protest #Candle4SSR demanding justice for Sushant, who passed away last month.

The digital protest called upon everyone to light a candle in Sushant's name at 8pm. Fans of the late actor's participated in the protest.

Actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman also took to Twitter and shared how they paid tribute to Sushant by chanting prayers and lighting candles.

"You will be burning in our hearts for ever #SSR love you I hope wherever you are..you are at peace brother ! #Candle4SSR #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput," Adhyayan tweeted.