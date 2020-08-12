Cancer survivors Manisha Koirala, Yuvraj Singh pen heartfelt messages for Sanjay Dutt

Cancer survivors, actress Manisha Koirala and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, have taken to social media to pen words of encouragement and prayers for Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Manisha is not only a good friend of Dutt but has been his frequent co-star since the early nineties. Dutt and Manisha have featured together in films like "Yalgaar" (1992), "Sanam" (1997), "Kartoos" (1999), "Baaghi" (2000), "Khauff" (2000) and several others including "Prassthanam" which released last year.

On Wednesday, Manisha took to her verified Twitter account and wrote to Dutt, who is fondly referred to as Baba in the industry: "Sadden to hear about your health challenge dear baba @duttsanjay .. but I know you are tougher !! There has been tremendous struggles in your life and you overcame them, this too shall be yet another win .. praying for your well-being."