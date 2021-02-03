Can you spot the eerie connection between 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' and Union Budget 2021?

At the end of the statement, he also mentions that the stock market is 'going to explode' post-Budget.

The entire scene seems to have an eerie connection given the 2021 scenario.

Sitharaman, during the post-Budget press conference, stressed on the ‘Make in India’ policy and announced another stimulus package, as a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0.

The new Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana is to incentivise creation of new employment during COVID-19 recovery phase.

Not to mention, the BSE benchmark Sensex skyrocketed 2,315 points, propelled by gains in financial stocks.

After touching an intra-day high of 48,764.40, the 30-share Sensex ended 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent higher at 48,600.61.

The broader Nifty soared 646.60 points or 4.74 per cent to finish at 14,281.20.

The biggest take-away from the budget has been the Centre's aggressive push to revive the economy via higher outlay for capital expenditure.

The FM proposed to increase capex by 34 per cent in Budget 2021-22 in comparison to the previous fiscal BE (Budget Estimate).

In her Budget speech that lasted for around 1 hour and 45 minutes, Sitharaman doled out enormous amounts for railways, roadways, healthcare, education as well as the agriculture sector.

Capex alone has been proposed to be increased to Rs 5.54 lakh crore from Rs 4.12 lakh crore spending target in BE FY21.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" earned acclaim for the thrilling portrayal of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, played by Pratik Gandhi, who single-handedly took the stock market to dizzying heights, and his catastrophic downfall.

The 10-episode web series is based on journalists Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal's book " The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away".