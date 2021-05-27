Can you spot Priyanka Chopra's lipstick mark on Nick Jonas in this picture?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a sizzling chemistry in real life. From sharing adorable snaps of each other or candidly capturing one another, the power couple's romantic side is reflected by their social media PDA.
On Wednesday, Priyanka shared a photo of Nick on Instagram, expressing her love and longing for him.
The picture, a closer look of Nick, shows Pryanka's lipstick imprint on the singer's head.
Priyanka penned her feelings in the caption and wrote, "My lipstick on his fade...miss u already (sic)."
The lovebirds were recently seen together at the Billboard Music Awards 2021 ceremony. While Nick was the host of the event, Priyanka was one of the presenters.
Soon after the event, Priyanka penned a husband appreciation post for Nick, which was everything cute.
"Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much," she wrote.
A few weeks ago, Nick met with an accident and suffered injuries and bruises.
On the work front, Priyanka has the fourth Matrix movie and a romantic drama Text for You in her kitty. Neither of the movies have a release date yet. She is also set to appear in a TV show called Citadel.
On the other hand, Nick is basking in the success of his recently released music video, Leave Before You Love Me. He is all set to embark upon a tour along with his bandmates and his brothers in the Jonas Brothers Band. The tour, titled Remember This Tour, will begin from August 20 and visit 44 locations in the United States.