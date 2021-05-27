Can you spot Priyanka Chopra's lipstick mark on Nick Jonas in this picture?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a sizzling chemistry in real life. From sharing adorable snaps of each other or candidly capturing one another, the power couple's romantic side is reflected by their social media PDA.

On Wednesday, Priyanka shared a photo of Nick on Instagram, expressing her love and longing for him.

The picture, a closer look of Nick, shows Pryanka's lipstick imprint on the singer's head.

Priyanka penned her feelings in the caption and wrote, "My lipstick on his fade...miss u already (sic)."