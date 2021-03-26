Can you guess the cost of Sonam Kapoor's Balenciaga Eiffel Tower earrings?

In an earlier interview, Sonam had said that she never intends to dress up for others because her style statement is all about her individuality and self-expression.

"I realised I don't care and just did what I wanted to do, because of my upbringing. I did what I felt like doing. I think that's what girls and boys should be able to do. Nobody should be giving you permission. My style statement if there is one of me being a complete individual. I like being myself and expressing myself. I don't believe in dressing for others or dressing for someone's opinion, it's just for myself, my individuality, my self-expression," she claimed.

The actress has played a girl next door in films such as "Saawariya", "Delhi-6", "Raanjhanaa", and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", and she is also known for her sense of high fashion in her public appearance.

The actress shared how clothes and jewellery she received in legacy hold sentimental value.

"My Nani left me her wedding jewellery. They are simple, old, small, and beautiful. She left me pearls as well that I wore at my wedding. It was a necklace. I also wore a necklace that my father gifted my mother on her 50th birthday. It is one of my most prized possessions as my father gave it to my mother and she gave it to me," she said.

On work front, Sonam wrapped up shooting of the upcoming thriller, "Blind".

Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija.

The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.

The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that released in 2011.