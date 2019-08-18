Can the destructive pattern of abusive relationships be broken?

Her complaint of domestic violence against her second husband of six years, Abhinav Kohli, alleging harassment towards her and her daughter Palak, raises the question:

Do people ever change, whether abusers or victims? Is there a certain breed of woman who is doomed to blindly repeat the same errors of judgement, choosing Mr Wrong over and over again?

Choosing Mr Wrong

“Yes, that happens,” avers psychologist Dr Chinmay Kulkarni. “If you look at people's relationships, you can ascertain that there is a pattern of men/ women they get emotionally involved with.

Some of them get involved in pathological relationships because of their own unresolved internal conflicts or their wrong concept of what is a relationship. Often people get confused between emotion and drama.

So what they find as an emotional, sensitive person is actually a dramatic person. In the initial infatuation phase when physical attraction plays a big role, they find such dramatic partners to be great lovers.

But with time the negative side of this dramatic person starts coming out. Then there is another type of drama—of quarrels, and the fights start. Such toxic relationships invariably end in a breakup, with much name-calling and finger-pointing.

However, the real truths are rarely examined. “Instead of blaming the other person, do we ever undertake self enquiry into why we got into such a relationship and why we missed the red flags earlier?” asks Dr Chinmay.

“When the next relationship happens, our internal drives are largely the same and we have higher chances of getting into a similar relationship.” Self-awareness is key, minus which the same errors of judgement are bound to occur.

“It all depends on whether the person has processed the previous abusive relationship, healed from the past wounds and realised why the abuse took place for so long,” vouches psychologist Dr Seema Hingorrany.

“Sometimes, people subconsciously feel that they don’t deserve a healthy relationship, which causes them to attract these people. They also seek validation from the wrong places and the wrong people.”

Fact remains, we don't always see things as they actually exist, our worldview being coloured by our experiences, biases, prejudices. “This is often the reason why we commit many avoidable mistakes.

When the mistake and its harsh consequences become evident, we understand our mistake. But in the future, we still have chances of commiting the same mistake because the unconscious psychological makeup, which compelled us to commit the mistake, is still largely the same,” cautions Dr Chinmay.

What’s worse, victims tend to stay in these abusive relationships partly because they are trying to win back the abuser's affection, explains Dr Kersi.

“This often does tend to form a pattern. If the person does get out of a relationship, there is a tendency to find another person who demonstrates similar characteristics. Hence the abusive pattern continues.”

Way forward

The blinkers need to be off, if there is any headway to be made. “One should process one’s feelings and baggage from the past, learn to self love and validate one’s own feelings, and be confident about oneself. This would enable one to have a healthy relationship with a healthy partner,” advises Dr Seema.

Dr Kersy sees psychological education as the only way out. “One needs to go to a psychiatrist and understand the implications of accepting an abusive partner.

One has to understand that it is a power struggle between an often charming abuser and a naive victim. Eventually, good self esteem, and a non acceptance of abuse to self, is the only answer.”Victimhood is a room best vacated sooner rather than later.