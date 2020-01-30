'Can shoot same sequences, just lack in budget': Rohit Shetty on Hollywood action films

It's not lack of vision but budget that's preventing Indian filmmakers from creating big action spectacles like Hollywood, says director Rohit Shetty.

Shetty, known for blockbusters such as "Golmaal" series and hit cop dramas "Singham" and "Simbaa", said today makers have started hiring Hollywood crew to match the scale.

"We just lack in budgets. It is not that we can't shoot the same kind of sequence, it is just about spending money. We don't have that kind of budgets," Rohit told PTI.

"As it is, nowadays if you see some films, they are at par with Hollywood action movies because they (the crew) come and work here," he added.