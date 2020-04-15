'Can alcohol intake kill COVID-19 in stomach?': Kartik Aaryan's hilarious query on 'Koki Poochega'

On his just-launched chat show "Koki Poochega", Kartik Aaryan was heard making a hilarious query to a doctor who appeared as a guest.

On "Koki Poochega", Kartik interacts with Corona warriors including doctors and health workers, and also with a few who have survived the disease after initially testing positive.

Among his earliest guests was Dr Meemansa Buch, one of the first to successfully treat COVID-19 patients.

During his session with Dr Buch, Kartik asked her several questions including whether COVID-19 spreads in hot and humid areas, and if a person can get infected by eating Chinese food.