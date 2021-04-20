'Calm down you fools': Kangana Ranaut lashes out at those depressed amid COVID-19 crisis

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to Twitter to and said that anyone who’s angry, rattled, or depressed with the present situation is an 'entitled brat.'

In a series of tweets, the actress lashed out at those feeling depressed about the economic and emotional fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit India with a new wave of much higher magnitude than the earlier ones.

"Anyone who is angry, depressed and rattled with current situation is an entitled brat, if tom Sun decides not to shine it does not owe you any explanation, this earth which nurtured and mothered you suddenly became hostile, she does not owe you an explanation. Calm down you fools," Kangana tweeted.

"Earth does not move on it’s axis for you, sun does not shine for your silly currency. In the Macrocosm even this earth is like an atom, in this vast universe who cares about your life ? Whether we get life or death only legitimate emotion to have is gratitude, sit down idiots," she added.