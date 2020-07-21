‘Calling Sehmat’ author Harinder Sikka accuses ‘Raazi’ director Meghna Gulzar of ‘removing him’ from everything

"Raazi", directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on Harinder Sikka's book "Calling Sehmat". Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, it went on to be one of the highest grossing films with a female lead.
The story revolves around a young Kashmiri girl named Sehmat, played by Alia, who agrees to marry a Pakistani Army officer in order to spy for India.
Recently, during a panel discussion with Republic TV, Sikka, came forth with a printout of an email stating that Gulzar delayed the release of his book to remove him from Jaipur Literature Festival and other award functions.
He said, "I wrote Raazi and this is proof against my name by (Meghna) Gulzar. It was written to me by Jaipur Literature Festival. I was removed from everything, from Filmfare, my book was not allowed to be launched by Gulzar in person. You want me read out this email where Jaipur Literature Festival head says, ‘In my 35 years of career, I have never seen anybody bulldozing to remove one person.’ In this particular case, Gulzar is the case in point."
"My book was tried to be delayed? Why? Every credit must go to Meghna Gulzar. First Jaipur Literature Festival, then the Filmfare Awards. The best original screenplay award was to be given to me but it was removed, it was given to some film by the name Andhadhun which was a copy of a French book because I was to be removed," Sikka added.
Sikka also pointed out how Gulzar didn’t give any credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, who assisted her team with the legal narrative, pro bono. He said, "It is not the only one, what did Meghna do further! Chhapaak. She took away that poor writer – the lawyer in Delhi, her credit away. Ask Ravi Tandon (Raveena Tandon’s father) about what happened. There is a history of mafia operating. I have nothing against nobody, it’s not my profession. This happens because I was an outsider."
Earlier, Sikka made headlines stating he was not happy over omission of the highlight "Tricolour scene" in "Raazi", which is based on a real incident during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.
"In the book, the story ends with Sehmat saluting the Tricolour. If the film had the same ending, the film would have won the National Award. I told the director that you have stopped the film from getting National Award by cutting the Tricolour scene in the film. Though this was done by the wishes of the filmmakers, but I still have resentment over it," Sikka said.
Sikka expressed his opinion during the session, "Yatharth or Kalpana ka Saath" at the Dainik Jagran Samvadi in Lucknow.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)