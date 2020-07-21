‘Calling Sehmat’ author Harinder Sikka accuses ‘Raazi’ director Meghna Gulzar of ‘removing him’ from everything

"My book was tried to be delayed? Why? Every credit must go to Meghna Gulzar. First Jaipur Literature Festival, then the Filmfare Awards. The best original screenplay award was to be given to me but it was removed, it was given to some film by the name Andhadhun which was a copy of a French book because I was to be removed," Sikka added.

Sikka also pointed out how Gulzar didn’t give any credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer, who assisted her team with the legal narrative, pro bono. He said, "It is not the only one, what did Meghna do further! Chhapaak. She took away that poor writer – the lawyer in Delhi, her credit away. Ask Ravi Tandon (Raveena Tandon’s father) about what happened. There is a history of mafia operating. I have nothing against nobody, it’s not my profession. This happens because I was an outsider."

Earlier, Sikka made headlines stating he was not happy over omission of the highlight "Tricolour scene" in "Raazi", which is based on a real incident during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

"In the book, the story ends with Sehmat saluting the Tricolour. If the film had the same ending, the film would have won the National Award. I told the director that you have stopped the film from getting National Award by cutting the Tricolour scene in the film. Though this was done by the wishes of the filmmakers, but I still have resentment over it," Sikka said.

Sikka expressed his opinion during the session, "Yatharth or Kalpana ka Saath" at the Dainik Jagran Samvadi in Lucknow.