'Call me soon': Shahid Kapoor can't wait to share the frame with Vijay Sethupathi in Raj and DK's web series

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who will soon make his web series debut, recently shared a video mentioning that he is eagerly waiting to work with South star Vijay Sethupathi.
Both will be seen in Raj Nidimoru and DK's yet-to-be-titled web series, which also features Raashii Khanna and Amol Palekar in a pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, in the caption of his post, Shahid also apologised to Raashi.
"Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk … cant wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I've got too used to having you around on set," he wrote.
Responding to his post, Raashii wrote, "Ghar ki murgi daal barabar..! Anyway, everything is excused for @actorvijaysethupathi sir. I had similar emotions today..!! Ask @rajanddk."
Expressing his excitement on collaborating with Raj and DK, Shahid had earlier said, "I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far."
In January 2021, Shahid had announced that he is set to play the lead role in the project.
The 'Kabir Singh' actor had shared the update by posting a picture of himself with the filmmakers as they dived into the pre-production stage of the project.
Shahid, on the other hand, will also be seen in the sports drama 'Jersey' which is a Hindi remake of Telugu superhit film of the same name.