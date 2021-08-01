'Call me soon': Shahid Kapoor can't wait to share the frame with Vijay Sethupathi in Raj and DK's web series

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who will soon make his web series debut, recently shared a video mentioning that he is eagerly waiting to work with South star Vijay Sethupathi.

Both will be seen in Raj Nidimoru and DK's yet-to-be-titled web series, which also features Raashii Khanna and Amol Palekar in a pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, in the caption of his post, Shahid also apologised to Raashi.

"Waiting on set call me soon @rajanddk … cant wait to share the frame with @actorvijaysethupathi sorry @raashiikhanna I've got too used to having you around on set," he wrote.

Responding to his post, Raashii wrote, "Ghar ki murgi daal barabar..! Anyway, everything is excused for @actorvijaysethupathi sir. I had similar emotions today..!! Ask @rajanddk."