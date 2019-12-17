CAA Protests: Richa Chadha vs Ashoke Pandit is the most bizarre Twitter fight ever

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit and Richa Chadha got into the most bizzare fight ever on Twitter about the CAA protests!

The two Twitter nemesis locked horns again when President of the Indian Film & Television Director's Association, and the Chief Advisor of FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) Ashoke Pandit accused Richa Chadha and a few other Bollywood celebrities of supplying 'dummy' protestors on Sunday.

The accusation came after a number of celebrities including Richa Chadha took to Twitter to show their support for Jamia University's student protestors. Richa has been quite vocally supporting the CAA student protestors and her Twitter is filled with messaged on the same.

Replying to a tweet, Ashoke Pandit wrote, “#ISupportDelhiPolice @anuragkashyap72 @MaheshNBhatt @anubhavsinha @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi #SwaraBhasker @BajpayeeManoj @RichaChadha & many more like these friends of ours have supplied dummies.”

Richa wasn't going to take the accusation lightly and the 'Section 375’ actress decided to give it back to Ashoke by pointing out his confusing behaviour.

Richa asked him why does he engage in such a hostile behaviour online but sends her an invitation to his daughter's wedding. She wrote. "Sir you’re such a strange man! When u ran into me at a party and I promised ki aapki bakwas ko pyaar se counter karungi,u laughed! Now u levelling allegations?And then u invited me to your daughters wedding? I mean r u ok? Why do you behave like this online! Someone paying u?"