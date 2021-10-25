Bunty Aur Babli 2: Sexy Sharvari Wagh ups the glam quotient in a metallic swimsuit

Mumbai: Actor Sharvari, who is making her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', has treated movie buffs with her first look from the upcoming film.

The actor took to her Instagram account to unveil her first look. She wrote, "Ready to shine cause the con is on! Say hello to your new Babli. Watch our trailer TODAY! Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November'21."

As her first look from the film suggests, Sharvari is being presented in an uber-glam avatar in the film in which she has been paired opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi who will play the role of the new Bunty.

Sharvari will imbibe all the characteristic traits of Babli - highly intelligent, sassy, always up for a great challenge, and most importantly a supremely talented con-woman. However, she is remarkably different from the OG Babli.

The new Babli is tech-savvy, she is a product of the digital boom and thus, supremely skilled and equipped to pull off intricate cons. Plus, with looks that could kill, you have a Babli who will add masala and spunk to this completely rebooted franchise that also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli.

It's a clash of generations as OG Bunty Babli takes on the New Bunty Babli, making it a riveting rib-tickling entertainer.

Speaking about the upcoming movie, Sharvari said, "I was honoured that YRF could see me as the new Babli in the film. Babli is an iconic character in the history of Indian cinema, thanks to Rani ma'am's incredible work in the first film. I'm a big fan of her and I hope that I have done justice to the role."

Talking about her character, she added, "Since my character is based in today's times, I have tried to play it in my own way and I only hope that Rani ma'am and the audiences will love my effort. This is my big-screen debut and I have given it my all. I can't wait to see all the responses that my performance will evoke. I'm keeping my fingers crossed."

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is an out-and-out family entertainer that is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' has been directed by Varun V. Sharma, who has worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's hit films 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:49 AM IST