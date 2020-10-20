Bunny is Varun Dhawan's new buddy

Actor Varun Dhawan on Monday proved that he is a true-blue animal lover, as the actor shared an adorable clip feeding carrot to a rabbit. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor posted a clip on Instagram as he introduced his fans to a new friend -- a rabbit.

In the adorable clip, Varun is seen sporting a navy-blue t-shirt and black shorts as he sits close to a rabbit and feeds him green leaves. The actor also shared another picture, in which he is seen feeding a carrot to the rabbit.

Varun seems to be enjoying the act, as he appreciates the rabbit feeding on the vegetable. In the clip, Dhawan is heard saying "Good Boy." Taking to the captions, he wrote, "Made a new friend (along with a rabbit emoji)." Celebrity followers including filmmaker Homi Adajania and more than 3 lakh followers liked the post.