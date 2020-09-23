'Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed': Kangana Ranaut basks after NCB summons Deepika, Sara and others

In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it has summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preeet Singh for questioning in a drug-related case. The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked these `A-list' celebrities to join the probe.

Reacting to the news, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and said that the 'Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed.'

"Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall, for the first time they are regretting their cruelty, sadism and silence. For the first time they are wishing they could turn back time and bring us back," she wrote.