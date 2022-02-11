'Bugger off': Mahira Khan claps back at troll who called her 'Bhikhari Pakistani'

Actress Mahira Khan, who is quite active on Twitter, is known for her strong opinions. Recently, she clapped back at a troll who called her a ‘bhikhari’.

A Twitter user wrote, "Bhikhari Pakistani, focus on your country. Aaatanki mulk, aaatanki religion."

She gave a befitting reply to the troll. However, the post was deleted later.

Responding to the troll, Mahira said, 'Betay, you’re the one focusing on me now bugger off.”

A few days ago, she also got a message from an admirer, who wrote, 'Mahira ji can I propose to you please once, beautiful? #askmahira.”

She responded to it in a hilarious way, "Propose na yaar. What’s stopping you? Just know that my answer has been pretty consistent through the years."

Mahira began her career as a VJ with 'Most Wanted' on MTV Pakistan. She made her acting debut with 'Bol' in 2011. The actress became a household name with the TV show 'Humsafar' opposite actor Fawad Khan.

In 2017, Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'. Due to a ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian film industry, she could not promote her film in India. She has not appeared in any other Indian projects since then.

