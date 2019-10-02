BTS Video: After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt shoots commercial with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been a couple for quite some time now. Fans of the stars are eagerly waiting to see them together on screen in the forthcoming film Brahmastra. However, fans can watch the two on screen together ahead of the film. The two actors have been shooting for a TV commercial.

Behind the scene, videos from the sets of the shoot have gone viral on social media. In the video, Ranbir and Alia can be seen exchanging a packet of chips as they sit together on a train. The black-and-white BTS shows Alia in a kurta and denim. Ranbir, on the other hand, looks handsome in a T-shirt and denim.