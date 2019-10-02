BTS Video: After Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt shoots commercial with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been a couple for quite some time now. Fans of the stars are eagerly waiting to see them together on screen in the forthcoming film Brahmastra. However, fans can watch the two on screen together ahead of the film. The two actors have been shooting for a TV commercial.
Behind the scene, videos from the sets of the shoot have gone viral on social media. In the video, Ranbir and Alia can be seen exchanging a packet of chips as they sit together on a train. The black-and-white BTS shows Alia in a kurta and denim. Ranbir, on the other hand, looks handsome in a T-shirt and denim.
Ranbir and Alia started seeing each other when they started work on Ayan Mukerji‘s film Brahmastra. The two made their first public appearance together in 2018 at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.
Meanwhile, Brahmastra which was earlier scheduled to release in December will now release in the summer of 2020.
