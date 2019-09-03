Bruna Abdullah welcomes baby girl, shares first glimpse of daughter Isabella

Bruna Abdullah, the girl who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and John Abrahamin Desi Boyz song ‘Subah Hone Na De’, is a mom now. Bruna and her husband Allan Fraser welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Isabella, on Saturday (August 31).

The Brazilian model-turned-actress shared the happy news on Instagram with a glimpse of her baby girl. “I am so proud and excited to introduce the newest member of our family, Isabella. She was born on the 31st of August in Mumbai! We are doing great! I can’t stop drooling over her,” Bruna Abdullah wrote.