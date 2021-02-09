'Broken but strong': Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to uncle Rajiv Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to late Uncle Rajiv Kapoor. He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58.

The 'Heroine' star took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture featuring her father Randhir along with the legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.

The 'Jab We Met' star noted down a heartfelt caption to the post as she paid tribute to the 'Prem Granth' star.

"Broken but strong, " wrote Kareena as she added a heartbroken emoticon.