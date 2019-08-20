British boxer Amir Khan strikes a pose with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

The two actors are currently in London to shoot for their upcoming film "'83".

The movie will trace India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer will be playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will essay his wife Romi.

This will be the first time Ranveer and Deepika will be seen featuring together in a film after their wedding. The star couple have previously worked in films like "Padmaavat", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela".