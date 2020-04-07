British actor and 'Bond girl' Honor Blackman dies at 94

London: British actress Honor Blackman, who became the oldest 'Bond girl' when she starred across Sean Connery in "Goldfinger", has died of old-age complications at the age of 94, reports said on Monday

Her family said she died peacefully of natural causes at home in Lewes, East Sussex, the BBC reported.

Blackman's martial arts training helped her win the role of lesbian pilot Pussy Galore, an associate of gold-obsessed Bond villain Goldfinger before becoming a Bond ally, in the third James Bond film (1964).