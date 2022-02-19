Bride-to-be Shibani Dandekar flaunts red heels worth Rs 82,000, ahead of wedding with Farhan Akhtar

After pictures of guests from filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and TV personality Shibani Dandekar pre-wedding festivities went viral on the internet, the bride-to-be has revealed her footwear for the D-day.

Shibani took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her red high heels which are supposedly her bridal footwear. She captioned it as, "Let's do this."

The shoes in question are pumps by Aquazzura from its bridal collection. Labelled as Love Link Sling, the pair costs nearly Rs 82,000.

Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse on Saturday, February 19.

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

Pictures from the duo's pre-wedding festivities have been doing rounds on the internet. Farhan's stepmother Shabana Azmi and Shibani's sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar and close friends Rhea Chakraborty, and Amrita Arora can be seen with other guests at the 'Toofaan' actor's Mumbai home.

Earlier this week, Farhan also shared a glimpse at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with his friends including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak.

The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," he captioned the post. Shibani also commented on the post that read, "Umm... technically I am there too."

In 2021, on the occasion of her birthday, actor Shibani Dandekar got a tattoo of Farhan Akhtar's name on her neck.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan recently announced his next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa', which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Apart from donning the director's hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti.

The film will go on floors in 2022.

On the other hand, Shibani was last seen in the second season of 'Four More Shots Please!'.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:08 PM IST