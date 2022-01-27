Bride-to-be Mouni Roy shares FIRST picture with her 'everything' Suraj Nambiar

Moments after Mouni Roy’s haldi and mehendi pictures went viral, the actress finally confirmed her relationship by posting first ever picture with husband-to-be Suraj Nambiar.

She captioned it as, “Everything.”

Mouni can be seen wearing a red Indian outfit as she hugs Suraj clad in white kurta.

Mouni and Suraj’s wedding preparations have begun, and that too in Goa.

All thanks to Mouni's close friends including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi and Aashka Goradia for sharing glimpses of the couple's mehendi and haldi ceremonies.

For the haldi ceremony, Mouni wore a white outfit with white floral jewellery. Suraj also wore a full-white outfit for the occasion.

Speaking of the mehendi ceremony, the 'Gold' actor opted for a yellow lehenga.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun uploaded a Boomerang video of Mouni and her henna-decorated arms as she pouted for the camera.

Mandira also posted a few pictures with Mouni and Suraj.

"Mon, Suraj...and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know," she captioned the post.

Mouni and Suraj, who never officially confirmed dating each other, will tie the knot on January 27 which is today.

According to reports, Mouni and Suraj will have two wedding rituals - first, as per Malayali traditions, followed by a Bengali wedding.

Mouni and Suraj have also reportedly planned to throw a dance bash post the wedding on January 28.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:47 AM IST