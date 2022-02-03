Bride-to-be Karishma Tanna twins in white with beau Varun Bangera at their Haldi ceremony; see inside photos and videos

After Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, one of the leading TV actresses, Karishma Tanna, is all set to tie the knot with her businessman beau Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022.

The pre-wedding festivities have begun and on Thursday, Karishma gave a glimpse of her Haldi ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Karishma shared a stunning photo of herself from the ceremony. The bride-to-be looked gorgeous as ever in an all-white ensemble. She wore a palazzo pant, sleeveless kurti and a dupatta for the occasion. The look was completed with floral accessories.

In a video doing the rounds from the Haldi ceremony, Karishma is seen fixing Varun's hair while his face is covered with 'haldi.'

Meanwhile, the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies are likely to be held on February 4 and Shaadi on the next day.

It is also rumored that the couple will host a reception for their friends on February 6. They reportedly got engaged in a low-key affair on November 12, 2021.

Karishma and Varun met through a common friend and have been going strong ever since then. The actress threw a birthday party in August for Varun. All her close friends were invited for the birthday bash.

On the work front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as 'Grand Masti', 'Sanju' among others.

The actress was last seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 06:55 PM IST