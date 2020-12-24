Bride-to-be Gauahar Khan shares pictures from her mehndi ceremony

Gauahar Khan, who is all set to get married Zaid Darbar on Christmas shared pictures from her mehndi ceremony.
She captioned the pictures as, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day.”
The duo also shared a post revealing their hand mould with their wedding date engraved on it.
She captioned it as, "Thank you my dearest @bhavnajasra immortalising our love forever ! This will always be most special and you will always be remembered very fondly by us #Myfathands hahahah , @zaid_darbar hoping our kids get your beautiful hands , hahah!"
Earlier this week, Gauahar and Zaid kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with the Chiksa (also known as Haldi) ceremony.
The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony, in which the lovebirds are seen twinning in yellow traditional outfits.
For Gauahar Khan, her Happily Ever After with Zaid Darbar started during lockdown, and the actress has shared a glimpse of their love story in an animated video.
The video highlights their relationship, which blossomed during lockdown period. They started out as friends and went on grocery shopping, and fell in love while exchanging texts, and enjoyed dates.
Khan revealed that she always wanted a winter wedding because it is her favourite season.
The actress shared she loves to spend time with her family in Delhi during winter.
"Winter!! My fave season is here ... yay ( BTW always wanted a winter wedding ) special love for sweaters ... what's your fave part about winters ?? Mine is the time I spend with my fam in Delhi!"
Gauahar is all set to get married to music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid on December 25.