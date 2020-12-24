Bride-to-be Gauahar Khan shares pictures from her mehndi ceremony

Gauahar Khan, who is all set to get married Zaid Darbar on Christmas shared pictures from her mehndi ceremony.

She captioned the pictures as, “Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day.”