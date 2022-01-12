Breakup Alert! Have Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor called it quits after 4 years? Here's what we know

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and actor Arjun Kapoor are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They often spend time together and share glimpses of it on social media.

However, according to several media reports, Arjun and Malaika have now decided to part ways.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Life, the couple has now decided to end their romantic relationship of four years.

Reportedly, Malaika didn't step out from her house and has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is 'extremely sad' and has decided to stay away from the world for a while.

Arjun was reportedly spotted just a few days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner. Rhea’s house is extremely close to Malaika’s house and despite that, he didn’t go and meet her.

The report of their breakup comes weeks after Malaika and Arjun spent a romantic holiday in the Maldives.

Earlier this month, Arjun had also opened up about being trolled for the 12-year age difference with Malaika. In an interview with a news portal, Arjun said that such negativity cannot be given importance because 'it's all fake'.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor said that as long as people notice his work, everything else is just 'a lot of noise.' The 36-year-old actor said that what he does in his personal life is his prerogative and as long as his work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for years now and made their relationship official in 2019. They don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

On the work front, Arjun, who has recently tested positive for COVID-19, will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Apart from this, he also has ‘Kuttey’ co-starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, and Radhika Madan. He will also share screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in 'The Lady Killer'.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:28 PM IST