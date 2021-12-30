Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19, says 'it has hit me real hard'

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by her spokesperson on Thursday, Nora tested positive on December 28 (Tuesday).

The actress has been quarantined and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.

"On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December," the statement read.

"Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations," it added.

The spokesperson also clarified that the spotting pictures of the actress in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently.

"We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures," the spokesperson said.

The actress also shared the news with her fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling Covid.. it has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently."

"Unfortunately I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am Working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe," she added.

Recently, Shilpa Shirodkar, Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tested positive.

Earlier this month, Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Shanaya Kapoor and others tested positve for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media to announce that his son Haroon has tested positive for coronavirus.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:54 PM IST