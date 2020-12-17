Breaking: Narcotics Control Bureau issues notice to Karan Johar over alleged drug party video

A notice has been issued to filmmaker Karan Johar by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the agency which has been probing several high-profile celebrities in drug-related probes. The notice has been given with reference to the video which was under circulation.
NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Sirsa in this regard and was marked to MZU. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent, the NCB has stated.
A source said, “We need some clarity and hence a notice has been issued to produce certain documents,” said a source privy the development.
“He has not been called and no summons has been issued,” the source clarified.
The video posted by Johar on July 28, 2019, showed several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal present at the party that took place at his residence.
In September, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had demanded an investigation on the matter of celebrities' involvement in the consumption of drugs.
He had filed a complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against film stars, who were allegedly seen in a drugged state in the viral video and had urged NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana to thoroughly investigate this matter.
After the allegations by Sirsa, Karan Johar had issued a statement and called them 'completely baseless and false'.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)