Breaking: Narcotics Control Bureau issues notice to Karan Johar over alleged drug party video

A notice has been issued to filmmaker Karan Johar by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the agency which has been probing several high-profile celebrities in drug-related probes. The notice has been given with reference to the video which was under circulation.

NCB had received a complaint from Manjinder Sirsa in this regard and was marked to MZU. To check the veracity of the video the notice has been sent, the NCB has stated.

A source said, “We need some clarity and hence a notice has been issued to produce certain documents,” said a source privy the development.

“He has not been called and no summons has been issued,” the source clarified.