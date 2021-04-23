BREAKING: 'Bandish Bandits' actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest

Indian actor Amit Mistry best known for his works in Shor in the City, Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri, Tenali Rama, Madam Sir, and in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits died of cardiac arrest on Friday.

Actress Kubbra Sait took to Twitter to share the news and offered condolences.

She wrote, "You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family."