BREAKING: 'Bandish Bandits' actor Amit Mistry dies of cardiac arrest

Indian actor Amit Mistry best known for his works in Shor in the City, Saat Phero Ke Hera Pheri, Tenali Rama, Madam Sir, and in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits died of cardiac arrest on Friday.
Actress Kubbra Sait took to Twitter to share the news and offered condolences.
She wrote, "You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family."
Actor-comedian Vir Das wrote, "I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace."
