BREAKING! Arslan Goni joins Fauda

It seems to be a month of headlines for actor Arslan Goni. Cinema Journal has learnt that actor Arslan Goni has landed a pivotal role in the Indian remake of Fauda. The Jia Aur Jia actor will play the role of Steve Pinto in the desi version. Doron Ben-David played the character in the original Israeli series.

“Arslan is one such actor who has not been explored much and therefore the makers thought he’d be apt to play the character that has varied shades. His equation with Arbaaz Khan’s character catalyses the plot” a source close to the project confirmed. The actor has already started the shooting for the yet-to-be-titled series. We also learnt that the cast and crew have flown to Kashmir to shoot for the rest of the portions of the project. The series went on floors in Mumbai from early March this year.

Arslan Goni joins the ensemble cast in the redux that includes Manav Vij as desi Doron, Waluscha De Sousa, and Arbaaz Khan playing integral parts. As Cinema Journal earlier reported, the series is produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Sudhir Mishra. The Indian version will be attuned to the India-Pakistan conflict contrary to the Israel-Gaza conflict that the Israeli original focused on, during its debut season. Although Fauda streams on Netflix, it is still unclear whether the Indian remake will be streamed on the same streamer.

Arslan remained unavailable for any comment. Representatives of Applause Entertainment chose to comment on the matter. Arslan will also be seen in another digital series titled Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, alongside Parth Samthaan. Earlier in the month, Arslan made headlines due to his alleged affair with interior designer Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife. The actor has not spoken on the matter yet.