'Bravo, my friend': Priyanka Chopra Jonas pens sweet note to wish Meghan Markle on birthday

A day after the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday, actress Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday, penned a sweet note lauding Markle's '40X40' initiative. Chopra said that she is among the Duchess of Sussex's 40 friends who have pledged to support women get back into the workforce.
Praising Meghan Markle, she wrote, "Happy birthday, Meghan. For her 40th birthday this year, in true Meg fashion, she’s chosen to put the welfare of others first. As we all know, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women around the world."
"In America alone, OVER 2 MILLION WOMEN have departed the workforce since January 2020. The three groups experiencing the largest burdens are mothers, women in senior management positions, and women of colour. These women, who are pillars of our communities, are shouldering the brunt of the crisis, including homeschooling and caring for family members of all ages. It’s time to help women get back into the workforce," she added.
"The Duchess of Sussex has asked 40 of her friends to take 40 minutes to support women getting back into the workforce… Of course I was more than happy to join. Now that’s a great way to celebrate a milestone Birthday. Bravo, my friend. You can all join in too. If you are able, donate time to mentoring, community service or any act or service that you can and maybe we can all collectively contribute to a global wave of compassion," the 'White Tiger' actress concluded.
Priyanka and Meghan share a good bond for a quite long time. The 'Quantico' star had attended Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry in England.
However, in 2019, reports claimed that Priyanka and Meghan aren’t friends anymore. It was reported that Priyanka was upset with Markle for skipping her wedding to singer Nick Jonas. According to a report by Page Six, this left PC devastated and the actress decided to skip Meghan’s baby shower which was jointly hosted by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.
After reports of the alleged feud went viral, PC had called out a tabloid.
"While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often," she had tweeted.
