'Brainless monkey': Hrithik Roshan calls out professor for shaming stammering student

Everyone knows Hrithik Roshan as a Bollywood star, an amazing dancer, and a super-confident individual. However, back in the day Hrithik had his own battles to fight. He suffered a lot, owing to his stammering problem and very few people know that he also went for speech therapy sessions, so that he could speak fluently.
For a man like him who has come a long way when it comes to fighting this issue, it is a matter of concern if he sees anyone else being bullied, ridiculed or being made to feel inferior, owing to stuttering or stammering.
Recently, one of his fans tweeted to him saying that her cousin was facing the similar issue at his college and how he had lost his confidence because of a professor who humiliated him in class on stammering during a presentation. Here are the tweets from his fan:
Hrithik Roshan could not hold back and he called out the professor for shaming the student over an issue that was beyond the boy's control. Here is Roshan's reply on the matter:
Netizens also came out in support of the fan's brother and appreciated Hrithik's response on the matter.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie WAR, alongside Tiger Shroff. He recently bagged an award for Best actor for his movie Super 30, at the Dada Saheb Phalke Foundation Awards 2020.