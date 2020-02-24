'Brainless monkey': Hrithik Roshan calls out professor for shaming stammering student

Everyone knows Hrithik Roshan as a Bollywood star, an amazing dancer, and a super-confident individual. However, back in the day Hrithik had his own battles to fight. He suffered a lot, owing to his stammering problem and very few people know that he also went for speech therapy sessions, so that he could speak fluently.

For a man like him who has come a long way when it comes to fighting this issue, it is a matter of concern if he sees anyone else being bullied, ridiculed or being made to feel inferior, owing to stuttering or stammering.