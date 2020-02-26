Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor is one of Amitabh Bachchan's favourites

Terming Ranbir Kapoor as one of his "favourites," megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared a series of pictures from the shooting site of their upcoming sci-fi flick 'Brahmastra'.

The 'Badla' star took to Instagram to share four pictures with Kapoor. While in one of the pictures, he is seen sitting with his fellow actor, in others he could be seen giving a shot for a scene for the film with him.

"At work with one of my favourites, RANBIR ... I need 4 to keep up with his enormous talent," Bachchan captioned the post.