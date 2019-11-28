Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor is back to work post-injury, poses with fans in Manali

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have jetted off to Manali for a fresh schedule of Brahmastra. A few days ago, we spotted Ranbir at the airport with an injured hand. But he joined the family for cousin brother Armaan Jain’s birthday celebration nevertheless. Even in the party, the actor was seen sporting an arm sling. But, it looks like it is all fine now.

We came across a few pictures of Alia and Ranbir, posing with fans, at a cafe in Manali. Ranbir is seen sans the arm sling and looks fit and fine! Good to know that he is back to work after healing the injury.