Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's sci-fi trilogy's first part finally gets its release date

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra after facing several delays has finally zeroed in on a release date. The film will now be releasing on December 4, 2020, in 5 Indian languages.

After all the delays, the cast of Brahmastra including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan ad director Ayan Mukerji shared a video wherein Ranbir Kapoor is telling Ayan to fix a date as everyone is making fun of him and his parents feel that he is out of work. Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan too agree with Ranbir and ask to fix a date.

Check out the announcement here: