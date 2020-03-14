Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer's shoot delayed due to coronavirus

The filming of Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi trilogy 'Brahmastra' has reportedly been halted, due to coronavirus concerns. The first part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer is slated to hit the theatres on December 4. However, the makers have decided to delay the shoot amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

With theatres in parts of the country under lockdown, shootings stalled and promotional events and interviews on hold, film industry is bearing the burnt of coronavirus. Ranbir and Alia's 'Brahmastra' is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. After facing several delays, the filmmakers zoomed down to December 4, 2020, for the release. However, the makers of 'Brahmastra' have now decided to slow down the shoot.