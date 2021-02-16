Brahmastra: Nagarjuna wraps shoot of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's fantasy film

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni on Tuesday finished shooting for the upcoming fantasy-adventure "Brahmastra" and said he is waiting for the audience to experience the film's "outstanding" universe.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, "Brahmastra" is billed as a three-film series and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part will see Kapoor play Shiva, a man with special powers.

Nagarjuna took to Twitter and shared pictures from the sets, with Kapoor, Bhatt and Mukerji.

"And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmastra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08.