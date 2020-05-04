Brahmastra: Karan Johar rubbishes reports of Ranbir, Alia, Ayan taking pay cuts due to COVID-19 crisis

'Brahmastra' producer Karan Johar on Monday took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours of Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt taking a pay cut due to the coronavirus crisis. The filmmaker has requested media outlets to 'wait for official news on any account'.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' is one of the most awaited 2020 releases. After several delays, the makers announced that the Ayan Mukerji directorial will hit the theaters on December 4, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shoot of the sci-fi trilogy has come to a halt. Recently, there were reports that claimed that 'Brahmastra' team have voluntarily taken a pay cut. Rubbishing the claims, Karan Johar tweeted: "My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternityfilms...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request...."
This comes after media reports of 'Brahmastra' team facing economic crisis due to COVID-19 lockdown did rounds of the internet. They also suggested that the shoot and VFX of the film are pending, owing to the current situation and this can further lead to a delay in the release of the film.
The film was nearing the wrap, however, Ayan and Ranbir had to shift the schedule to April. With the lockdown being extended until May 17, the team still hasn't resumed the shoot.
'Brahmastra' also features Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and is the first part of Ayan's sci-fi trilogy. Shah Rukh Khan also has a special cameo in 'Braahmastra', and it also stars Nagarjun and Mouni Roy. The movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, in December.
