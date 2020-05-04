Brahmastra: Karan Johar rubbishes reports of Ranbir, Alia, Ayan taking pay cuts due to COVID-19 crisis

'Brahmastra' producer Karan Johar on Monday took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours of Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt taking a pay cut due to the coronavirus crisis. The filmmaker has requested media outlets to 'wait for official news on any account'.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' is one of the most awaited 2020 releases. After several delays, the makers announced that the Ayan Mukerji directorial will hit the theaters on December 4, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, the shoot of the sci-fi trilogy has come to a halt. Recently, there were reports that claimed that 'Brahmastra' team have voluntarily taken a pay cut. Rubbishing the claims, Karan Johar tweeted: "My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternityfilms...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request...."